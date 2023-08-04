The first time that conservationist Ángela Maldonado slept in the Amazon, she accompanied her matias, a churruco monkey that he had rescued and wanted to return to its habitat. In the middle of the darkness, hanging in a hammock lined with mosquito nets, they saw that the ground was illuminated by fluorescent mushrooms as in a starry night. matias was scared, she instead knew that the largest jungle on the planet welcomed them.

“The indigenous people believe that the jungle welcomes you or rejects you. I felt at home”, says the Colombian ecologist. Maldonado has spent more than 20 years among the greenery and overwhelming humidity of the Amazon, fighting against the trafficking of species, especially primates. Her work has earned her awards such as the National Geographic Buffet for Leadership in Conservation 2020 or the Whitley Gold Award from the United Kingdom in 2010, considered the green Oscar.

He lives in Leticia, a remote town on the banks of the Amazon River where the borders of Colombia, Brazil and Peru meet. It is only accessed by plane or boat. There, not only the voices of the animals are heard, but also those of the mafias and armed groups.

Primates are another bargaining chip in a scenario of deforestation, coca cultivation, gold prospectors, tourism or scientific laboratories. With the latter, Maldonado has waged a battle to use wild species. His complaints caused the court to close the laboratory of the scientist Manuel Elkin Patarroyo. The primate is the Aotus, the only nocturnal species in the area used in tests against malaria.

The activist has had to face capture and sale networks consented to by politicians and with the help of natives both for experiments and for consumption or for tourists looking for an exotic pet. Despite this, she has achieved hunting bans in both Colombia and Peru, as well as the implementation of tourism projects in communities that depended on the sale of natural resources.

In 1998, to work in the jungle, he had to ask the FARC for permission. All the actors know of her presence and she, like in a minefield of interests, tries to protect the wild world even if she crosses red lines.

From his house surrounded by papaya trees, he connects to the world with a fragile internet signal. There he studies projects of the foundation that he directs, Entropika; she watches the magical sunsets of the jungle and opens the door to whoever touches it. Sometimes they are natives asking for advice, they call her Angelita; other times they are bebeleches, white-mustachioed monkeys looking for food. Birds also arrive, macaws with plumage so colorful that they seem painted with temperas.

Maldonado (49 years old) was born in Bogotá, another jungle, but made of concrete. There she felt lost. She was studying Business Administration without finding her place, until she appeared matias. Her journey to return him to the jungle led her to a biological station run by an American couple. There they said goodbye. Months later the station was attacked and abandoned. Angela did not hesitate, she returned to take charge.

The day she announced to her family and friends that she was going to live in the Amazon, they called her crazy. An MA in primatology and a PhD in conservation from Oxford Brookes University in the UK won her over. Lifelong friend Nancy Lopez remembers her love for rescuing cats and dogs. In high school she was known for her leadership and for not taking no for an answer. She is the only child, her parents are always waiting for her.

Recently arrived in the jungle, she had an encounter that she will never forget. In a ravine she saw the head of an animal that was struggling to get out. She dove in to help him, and when the animal turned, she realized she was facing a jaguar. They stared at each other. “It is the most powerful gaze I have ever felt in my life. She eye to eye. It went all the way up my spine,” she recalls.

Nothing happened to him, his encounters with animals in the jungle have always left him with positive experiences. With humans she has been different. His work has led to death threats and pressure to leave. For a time they put up billboards with a photo of him next to the Nazi swastika and African children dying for lack of vaccinations. The Government had to put protection until recently.

“Ángela has given her life to the jungle and its people. She cannot avert her eyes in the face of an injustice. I once saw him stop a drunk man who was abusing a woman. Those virtues have brought him friends and enemies”, details Thomas Lafon, Entropika’s project manager.

Perhaps for this reason it has not limited itself to defending flora and fauna. And he complains about crimes that never appear in the media, about corruption, about drug trafficking. The business grows like a cancer. Young indigenous people work in the crops, are paid with coca base and many end up hooked.

When she tells it, it seems that she was describing the same problems that pushed her to leave the city. She misses museums, Asian food, her parents, but she couldn’t go back. She is comforted to know that she watches over one of the planet’s lungs.

matias, his monkey, returned one afternoon with a family of wild churrucos. She looked lithe and strong. She understood that they had both learned to survive. They have not seen each other again.

