angela alexandraa 20-year-old girl, was the victim of a femicide caused by strong hitsin the municipality of matamorosstate Coahuila.

The alleged perpetrator of this act has been identified as brayan ivan, of the same age, who was his sentimental partner. The event took place shortly before midnight on Sunday in a house located in the subdivision Valle de San Miguelon Napa Street.

According to the first reports, during a meeting between Brayan Ivan and Angela Alexandradisagreements arose that triggered a discussion.

In a turn of events, the individual would have taken a metal object and violently assaulted Ángela until she died.

the paramedics of Red Cross, who went to the scene, unfortunately confirmed the death of the young woman.

Immediately afterwards, the security and citizen protection authorities of Matamoros intervened, managing to locate the alleged perpetrator in the same house.