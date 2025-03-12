After the call for the elections in Cepyme, approved this Tuesday by May 20, Angela de Miguel (Valladolid, 1971) begins the route of a candidacy conditioned by the friction between its president, Gerardo Cuerva, and that of the CEOE, Antonio … Garamendi. This businesswoman sees her leadership to reinforce the role of the employers in front of the government, because she takes advantage of that disunity to apply the measures she wants, such as the reduction of day.

—The end will be Cepyme elections with a delegated vote, after the latest controversial decisions. Has this rectification been correct?

—A of the great demands of business organizations is legal certainty, and we must take that to the maximum expression. Any regulatory change is better to do so in times of consensus, with peace of mind and not to resolve a specific situation that can generate some type of conflict of interest.

“What has led him to appear to the presidency of Cepyme?”

“Long my life I have been SME.” I am working with them all day. For someone who really is SME there is no more exciting thing than being able to contribute my effort, dedication and training to this project.

“Do you think things have not been done so far by Gerardo Cuerva in the Confederation?”

—Cepyme can be much more useful than it has been in recent years. It can present many more regulatory proposals for public policies or improvement of both regulations in Spain and in Europe. And it can be done more actively, as CEIM does in Madrid, for example. It is compatible to have a strong speech of defense of SMEs with a job of presenting solutions.

—I see her very critical with the management of Cuerva in the Confederation …

“I wonder if we have made any concrete proposal.” But what I am clear is that we have increased external advice. We will have to see what they are for and what they are supporting the organization.

—It is with the support of President Garamendi, in a context of conflict with Cuerva. Doesn’t this confrontation situation harm you in the bosom of the employers?

—The 99.8% of the companies are SMEs and it is very difficult to separate them, regardless of having a differentiated discourse. I am clear in my candidacy that we must work as a united front.

“Will you boast the votes in the territories, where Cepyme is key?”

“They are moving many supports.” We already have that of Castilla y León. And I just be in Valencia, because I wanted it to be my first trip to visit the SMEs that are going through the Dana worse. Surprisingly, the president of Cepyme has not had time in these five months to accompany them.

– From the government they can be rubbing their hands in the face of this division among entrepreneurs …

“I hope it is not so.” I hope to be the next president of Cepyme and we will present ourselves as a united front before any attempt by the government to weaken the company.



“I mean that if you are not the president, and she is a crow, don’t you see possible to maintain that employer?”

“I think it’s going to be more complicated because you’re talking about different positions.” I hope that does not happen because nothing would be worse than a break between CEOE and Cepyme, since we are the same. If Gerardo wins, he will also depend on his attitude. I hope there is unity and that they feel at the negotiation tables because we are leaving the SME chair empty. That can be a weakness and that the Minister of Labor can take it perfectly to make norms against SMEs.

“What tables do you mean?” Where hasn’t Cepyme been present?

—In that of work absenteeism, where small business has not been represented. That is a show of weakness. And with the law of 37.5 hours, hard and serious work is doing CEOE and other territorial organizations with political groups. There, Cepyme is missing remembering the negative impact that the reduction of day has, although we share public discourse. In the end it is an electoralist measure.

—Answer modifying the bill of working hours or giving it for a black lot?

“The proposal is not to go ahead.” The Constitution says that it must be done in collective bargaining with a general government framework. But in this case, with such a drastic reduction, most agreements would almost be left without effect, which would really be breaking the Constitution. You have to adapt to each sector and territory. And always improving productivity.

—The government insists that the economy throws and companies go through a good time.

—What see the SMEs is that these macro data do not arrive in their day to day: we speak different languages. The costs have been shot and it is very difficult to find workers. The Government cannot wear more. Because one works and wonders how much you have to bill to get to the end of the month. Business is done to be able to live. And if you can’t live, in the end you have to close your company.

“And in this situation, what proposals does you have in mind as a candidate?”

—Rebajar the bureaucracy and apply how for each standard that comes out, remove two; reduce taxes and quotes to SMEs, because they cannot stand more; o Promote friendly policies with entrepreneurship and investment, as in Madrid.