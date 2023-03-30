A seven-year relationship

In the Jeddah paddock in Saudi Arabia Lewis Hamilton showed up without being followed like a shadow by the faithful Angela Cullen, the guardian angel of the seven-time world champion in the last seven years in terms of athletic training and not only since Angela Cullen carried out a 360° coaching job. The Mercedes driver immediately blocked any speculation through social media officially confirming that the collaboration between the two was interrupted, Hamilton thanked Angela Cullen by inviting all her supporters and not only to wish the best to the ex-athletic trainer.

A relationship destined to continue

“Angela is living her life right now – said Hamilton when questioned on the issue by Sky Sports UK – We text each other pretty much every day. We still go skydiving together. We will always be present in each other’s lives and she has many projects to cultivate. We are tied to each other, unfortunately or fortunately, we have been through all sorts of things. We have probably had one of the longest relationships to have occurred in the sport and I am thankful that our relationship is still this good. I love her dearly”.

The substitute

Without Angela Cullen by his side Lewis Hamilton is back from ‘Stevo’: “Stevo, who has been with me since my first race for McLaren, is helping me“. The Mercedes driver underlined how important it is for a driver to have a trusted physiotherapist by his side since the tight race calendar requires a very close relationship between driver and assistant: “You grow incredibly close, on the weekends or when travelling, it’s usually you, your coach or your physiotherapist. In that sense, it’s incredibly intimate: you become great friends.”