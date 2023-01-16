Missing Angela Celentano, the Turkish island and the false identity

Yup reopens sensationally one of the most mysterious news stories of our country, the one relating to disappearance Of Angela Celentanothe 3 year old girl disappeared the August 10, 1996 and never found again. That terrible day-we read in the Corriere della Sera-she was participating in one organized trip from the Community attended by his parents: that of the Pentacostal Evangelical Church of Vico Equense, near Naples. From one moment to the next nothing, the little one vanishes into thin air. And in this endless story of false leads, DNA, appeals, investigations and reports without result, now there is a new twist. The judge of the preliminary investigations of Naples refused to close the last line of inquiry still open for which the power of attorney had requested to be archived. They were remnants of an investigation into the so-called “Turkish track” initiated by the District Directorate anti-mafia Neapolitan in 2009 following the private initiative of a lady.

She – continues the Corriere – (no ties of kinship or friendship with the Celentano family) has always said she has gathered confidences of a prelate (Don Augusto) who in turn had collected them from a woman in the confessional. “She told me: I can’t keep this weight on my conscience. And so after his death I decided to go in Turkey to verify his story. She had told the truth,” the lady swears that she did reopen the case. And that is: Angela would have been kidnapped and would live “on a tiny islet Turkish which is called Buyukada, with a man that he thinks it’s his father“. In essence: it was interrogated the wrong man. Or as the judge put it: “Fafhi Bey is credited with interrogating Fahri Dal.” Here you are. There is enough to start over. After 26 and a half years. And so, explains the investigating judge: since “they remain elements of doubt” and “in the rogatory, one emerges dyscrasia what remains no logical explanation“, it is the case that “the prosecutor you investigate other six months and untie the knots”.

