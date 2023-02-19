Disappeared Angela Celentano, the words of General Luciano Garofalo on DNA, which should arrive in a few days

On the evening of Friday 17 February, General Luciano Garofalo spoke during the program broadcast on Rete Quattro, Fourth Degree on the case of Angela Celentano. He explained that the DNA result could arrive on Monday or Tuesday.

An important twist on this case that is keeping everyone in suspense. The family in these 27 years has never stopped to search and the last track taken into consideration seems to be the most reliable.

Little Angela disappeared on August 10, 1996while he was with his parents, sisters and other families on the Mount Faito. The last to see her was an 11-year-old boy who was with them.

She said she followed him into the parking lot, but they’ve been lost ever since tracks. For several weeks the searches were concentrated precisely in that area, but they had negative result.

In these years his parents have never stopped to hope. In fact, through their lawyer they arrived at a girl from South America, who has the same age that Angela should have today.

They managed to take a DNA sample just in the last few days and the breakthrough on this case really should be nearby. For the parents given the similarity from a photo, that should be their missing daughter.

The words of General Luciano Garofalo on the track of Angela Celentano

During the last episode of Fourth Degreethe general Luciano Garofalo, spoke precisely about this turning point. In his speech during the broadcast he said:

The exam is already underway, we are already halfway there. The amount of DNA taken from the girl in question was sufficient for the examination and between Monday evening and Tuesday morning we would have the answer.