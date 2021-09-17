Angela Caloisi, the suitor of Men and Women of 1994, is back in the emergency room: the updates

Angela Caloisi, known to the general public as the suitor of Men and women, is again rushed to the emergency room. In these days he made the second access to the hospital due to acute pericarditis.

Angela Caloisi of Men and Women back in the emergency room

Paolo Crivellin, always at his side, he assisted the girl in all respects. The last story on Instagram of the girl born in 1994 is on Wednesday night who explained what happened again.

Ok, here I am! Yesterday there was a new rush to the emergency room and a new diagnosis. The pains, especially in the chest, were excruciating, I was crying with pain. I had swollen veins in my arms and legs and I was really worried. So made other checks and scans of the lungs to exclude pulmonary embolism, a rhythmic residue was found, which may be nothing but I must investigate as a pulmonologist and immunologist because I am symptomatic and have a strong inflammatory response.

His conditions are certainly improving, however, the concern is still high: “Fortunately, the pains have lessened today and I am much better. Obviously changed again therapy, which I hope is the right one. I am going crazy. “

Angela Caloisi of Men and Women back in the emergency room

Angela Caloisi’s invitation is from always listen to your body and to be checked at every alarm bell. For the moment the girl has returned home where she can wait for the results of the analyzes but always under strict medical supervision.

