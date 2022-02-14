The former tronista of Men and Women, Angela Artosin made a shocking announcement. The woman is fighting cancer again, the cancer is back. The woman did the dating show in the company of Serena Enardu.

Today the woman keeps away from televisionbut on social media he revealed to fans what happened in his life.

On his Instagram stories he wrote:

The carcinoma is back stronger and nastier than the other two times I am struggling and doing it alone for my two angels. I write these words and cry because life is putting me to the test.

I will have to undergo various surgeries and I will do it myself. I hope you understand why I disappeared, but life is killing me with misfortune. I write to you and cry. Being strong this time is tough. Thank you all for the messages you are sending me, I don’t have the strength to answer everyone, but I have you guys in my heart.

Among the woman’s private and comforting messages, there is also that of Jack Vanore. The former suitor wrote to her:

“Hi Angela, I have now learned about your misadventures (if you can call them that). There are no right words in these circumstances, I can tell you that I am so sorry, you have to be strong and carry on, I send you a big hug and I am close to you.“

Also Amedeo Venza expressed his closeness to the woman: “The news we never want to hear. The former tronista of Men and Women, Angela Artosin fights again against an evil that has hit her in the past. May our prayers reach you, hoping that you will win the battle again this time.“