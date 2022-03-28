After days of silence, Angela Artosin returns to social media to tell fans about the fight against cancer, here are her words

Over the last few days, Angela Artosin she let herself go to a hard outburst on social media by telling her story struggle against the cancer. Some time ago, the former tronista of Men and women he had found out he had cancer. In light of this, she had to undergo a delicate operation.

Following the separation from her husband and the loss of her father, Angela Artosin found herself again facing a bad experience. L’former tronista Of Men and women was forced to undergo a delicate intervention to the nose for the removal of a carcinoma. After a few days of silence, the woman returned to social media to tell all her fans about the battle against the disease.

Through a direct on his Instagram profile, with these words the girl began to tell:

It all started six years ago I had a nose piercing, then I took it off and when I was pregnant with Ishmael a sort of ball had formed inside my nose. I went to see me and they told me it was carcinoma. I worked and they explained that the margins were not healthy so I had to keep myself checked.

As she stated, Angela will have to undergo another one operation. Therefore i doctors they will have to close the hole that was created in her nose:

I felt that this ball had formed again in the nose therefore they decided to have surgery and remove all the diseased part. Now I will have to undergo another surgery because I have to do a graft, taking a sample of tissue probably from the forehead to close the hole that was created in my nose.

Angela Artosin: “My children are my strength”

To conclude his talethe former tronista of Men and women he spoke of his love for his parents children and how much force receives from them: