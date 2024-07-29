Emiliano Aguilar He is the little-known brother of Angela Aguilar, who has preferred to stay away from the famous family, due to not having a good relationship with his father, Pepe Aguilar, although he is now speaking out.

In the last few hours it has drawn attention that Emiliano Aguilar has started following Cazzu on his social networks and has even reacted to her posts, generating all kinds of theories such as that he is trying to win her over.

Internet users have noticed that Pepe Aguilar’s eldest son has begun to comment on Cazzu’s posts and many already believe that He is after her wanting to conquer her.

Ángéla Aguilar’s brother apologizes to Cazzu on social media

For those who don’t know, Emiliano is Christian Nodal’s new brother-in-law, whose ex is Cazzu, with whom the singer would like to have a romantic relationship.

Internet users are giving Emiliano their all to help him get to know Cazzu, as many believe they could make a good couple. So far, the Argentine singer has not commented on the matter.

