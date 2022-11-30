Angela Aguilar 19-year-old, she did something that she is rarely used to doing and that is that she shared a photo on her Instagram stories where she appears with a short strapless, which was perfect for her figure.

In the photo you can see Ángela Aguilar posing in front of the mirror with a one-piece dress that is too short and with a neckline with which the regional Mexican singer rarely shows up, since she takes great care of her image, but this time he wanted to look sexy.

It may interest you:

Although it is not completely known where the daughter of Pepe Aguilar was going, it seems that she was going to a birthday party, so she wanted to look as beautiful as possible, but she also carried a bag to look more flirtatious instead of a microphone to which we are used to seeing it.

Very sexy Ángela Aguilar with her dress/Instagram

“Ahhhhh, you look good, tqm, say hello to your mommy”, “Be careful I fall in love with you”, “Greetings from Villavicencio meta Colombia blessings”. “Angelita, you are very beautiful, greetings from Girardot Colombia”, “You are beautiful, you are charming, I love you”, write the social networks.

It may interest you:

Another of the things for which this beautiful woman makes everyone tremble is not only because of her amazing hourglass body, but also because of that voice that has made her an exponent of Mexican music, led by her grandparents Antonio Aguilar and Wild flower.