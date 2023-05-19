Between concerts given by the singer Ángela Aguilar there is also time to have fun, Living with her friends, family, attending social networks and exercising, especially the latter is something that makes her feel physically good.

At 19 years old, Ángela Aguilar was already able to experience success as a singer, since she has become one of the favorites in the Mexican regional and triumphs with her music in Mexico, USA and other countries.

This day, Ángela Aguilar, daughter of singer-songwriter Pepe Aguilar, He shares pictures of himself on Facebook of how he looks when he enters the gym and writes this: “After an incredible night (I’ll upload photos after a while) I woke up wanting to align my body with good energy. What better than doing yoga with a friend.”

In the photographs that Ángela shares, she can be seen exercising with one of her friends, she wears appropriate clothing for exercise and the smile that characterizes her is not erased when posing in her routine.

Practicing yoga has become one of the favorite activities of the singer on songs like ‘In reality’ and ‘Como la flor’, and on this occasion she shows how she does it.

The famous continues to reap triumphs, as she recently sang with a mariachi along with Alicia Keys and the fans of both reacted excitedly; They don’t even say, they were the happiest, as can be seen in images circulating on social networks.

Ángela Aguilar, admired by celebrities

Ángela Aguilar, who began her artistic training from childhood, has been able to grow artistically supported by her parents, mainly by Pepe Aguilar, and as a result the admiration of his fans and many other artists.

Natanael Cano is full of praise for Ángela Aguilar. The lying corrido singer is one of the celebrities who has recently expressed that he admires the pretty young lady who already has a name in the Mexican regional.

Natanael Cano, 22 years old, was at a press conference where he praised Ángela and said of her that he loves that she follows in the footsteps of her family and may he be blossoming as a music star in the Mexican regional: “Support Mexican talent, support Ángela, who is extremely talented, beautiful, beautiful,” said Cano.

Join our chat and receive Show news on WhatsApp