The singers Pepe Aguilar and Ángela Aguilar, father and daughter, would have the habit of doing a series of requests to the businessmen who hire them to give their concerts.

The journalist Álex Zúñiga shares on his YouTube space that Ángela Aguilar and Pepe Aguilar would usually request a series of demands to be able to stay anywhere they are summoned to sing.

“They were telling me that when they stay they ask that they do not speak to them, that they do not touch their suitcases, nothing, just the guards who work with them take care of everything,” says journalist Álex Zúñiga.

Zúñiga also expresses that Ángela and Pepe would show a terrible attitude towards the people who work with them: “People already realized because They don’t sell the same anymore They have many cancellations and where they don’t cancel, they don’t fill.”

Pepe Aguilar and Ángela Aguilar have their independent shows, but on several occasions they are hired together and in this way they offer their presentations where they are hired.

In recent days it was made public that Ángela Aguilar and Pepe appeared in Aguascalientes, Mexicobut the public “was conspicuous by its absence”, since the place where they sang looked desolate, this would have seriously worried him, even the video of this show went viral on social networks and few people looked at each other.

Pepe Aguilar and Ángela Aguilar are considered great figures in the Mexican regionalbut in many television programs they wonder what is happening with their careers, because lately they have not been able to summon a large audience during their presentations.

Pepe Aguilar with his children Angela and Leonardo Aguilar. Instagram photo

Join our chat and receive News from Shows on WhatsApp