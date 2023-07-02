Angela Aguilar has been the target of criticism for several months, especially in December of last year for having ensured that it is 25% Argentine during a 2022 World Cup match.

“I can’t explain it to you, because you won’t understand: 25% Argentina, 100% proud today, we are all more celestial than the sky,” Pepe Aguilar’s daughter shared on the platform instagramwhich caused hundreds of users to launch against it.

In fact, every time she publishes a photograph, hundreds of Internet users invite her to leave Mexico, as they do not forgive her for supporting the Argentine team.

Thus, in the midst of the scandal, the young star released ‘invite me to a coffee‘ In collaboration with Steve Aoki a song that has received countless reviews both on the singer’s networks and on the platform of Youtube for “ruining” the original theme of Rocio durcal‘The cat under the rain’.

“No Angelita, you don’t have electronic music, you ruined the song of a Spaniard who was more Mexican than you…… You returned to the United States or go to Argentina, because Mexicans can’t stand spoiled, conceited, raised brats and with a lack of humility”. “It’s a classic by Rocío Dúrcal, please, why ruin it”, “They have just ruined a masterpiece”, “Thank you Angela, for ruining a classic. Shame”, the comments read.

However, despite the strong attacks that Ángela Aguilar received, there were also others that left her with positive reactions.

“Finally an electronic that I can put on at my aunts’ meetings”, “It’s like combining my playlist with my boss’s”, “It turned out magnificent, I loved it!!! Excellent collaboration.”

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp