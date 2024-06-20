The Mexican singer Angela Aguilar She was seen days ago with a wallet from the Hermès Birkin brand, one of the most coveted pieces in the world of fashion. Although at only 20 years old, the girlfriend of Christian Nodal looks some outfits and bags luxury that attract the attention of their followers.

This time she was seen with the Hermès Birkin bag, an iconic and very luxurious piece. It is named in honor of the British actress and singer, Jane Birkin, and was created in 1984, by the former director of Hermes, Jean-Louis Dumas. Its value ranges between US$10,000 and US$50,000 may be worth more depending on its exotic materials or unique details.

Their high value is also due to their exclusivity, since they are not bags that are available for direct purchase in stores; but there are waiting lists to obtain one. Besides, Each bag can be customized in terms of color, material and sizewhich makes each piece unique.

Handbags are also known for their ability to maintain their value and even revalue over time. The vast majority of owners consider them as an investment. Aguilar’s fans quickly thought it was a gift that Nodal he had done to her in their first month of dating.

The kiss that revealed the romance between the two

Nodal and Aguilera a fleeting courtship

The love between both Mexican singers is going by leaps and bounds and some even suspect that they got married in Italy during their vacations. Since its scandalous end with Belinda and her recent separation from Cazzu, with whom she had a daughter a few months ago; Nodal revealed her new relationship just hours after the Argentine singer came forward.

On a tour in Mexico, on June 11, the singer invited his new partner to the stage to perform the song “Por mujeres como tú”, when at that moment they kissed in public, while the fans celebrated with screams and applause.