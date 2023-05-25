Angela Aguilar. She, nineteen years old, made her fans fall in love with her again and even motivated them to exercise by appearing in a very Mexican black dress with which many remembered her Mexican actress María Victoria, who has always had a mermaid micro waist.

As many already know, Ángela Aguilar has always had an impressive waist, which is why many have said that she does not need to spend hours in the gym, but Pepe Aguilar’s youngest daughter likes to be in shape, which is why she has chosen do a little yoga to look ten.

The photo of the interpreter of La Llorona It reached just over 170,000 likes, in addition to several comments of all kinds where she appears in her Mexican dress with floral embroidery in yellow and fuchsia pink tones, she also appears with the singer Alicia Keys with whom she recently shared the stage at a concert.

Ángela Aguilar with her mega figure/Instagram

Another thing that has been said about the American singer It is about her attitude, since many Internet users have thrown everything at her for not being charismatic at all, but they recognize that she has one of the most powerful voices of the Aguilar dynasty.

María Victoria with her beautiful figure/Instagram

“A year ago I sent you a message, asking you to sing a part of NO ONE by Alicia, today you not only sang one of her songs, but you did it with her, both great voices and just as beautiful”, “I love the two, each in its own style…”, “What a delight to hear two beautiful voices, especially yours, Angela, I congratulate you”, write the networks.

