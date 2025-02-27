Angela Agudo, the Valencian who suffered a serious motorcycle accident in Thailand in October 2024, has shown a Significant progress in their recovery: doctors have removed tracheotomy. The family has explained in a shared statement in social networks that, now, the young woman breathes naturally through the nose, a progress she has achieved after working in breathing exercises.

“This time, I do want to share an advance, a step, a goal fulfilled and that is that Angela They have been able to remove the tracheotomy, he is able to breathe naturally by his nose“, has published the family, who added that getting to this point has cost” many efforts. ”

The 25 -year -old girl, It is admitted to the La Fe hospital in Valencia Since November after arriving in a private medicalized plane that paid for the family thanks to collections in which they reached 300,000 euros. Now, four months later, Angela continues to improve.

“And this is how perseverance has won, and our little tacha has an achievement of the Infinite list of things that we have to fulfill In this long road, “says the statement.” On many occasions we hear that I would not be able. That was not the time. That would not have strength, “he adds.

The family has also expressed their gratitude towards medical staff, especially towards A nurse who describes as their “fairy godmother”for your unconditional support. “To you, our four -letter fairy (M) and a nurse dressed, thanks for believing in it. For teaching us that fear is part of protection but that courage lies in trust,” the family thanked.

On October 6, 2024, during a vacation on the island of Koh Tao, Thailand, Angela and her boyfriend suffered a motorcycle accident by losing control of the vehicle on a wet road. He was with minor injuries, but she suffered a severe head trauma that left her in a critical condition, so she was transferred to Bangkok hospital on Samui Island and underwent several surgical interventions.

Hospital expenses amounted to 5,000 euros per day, which exhausted the coverage of his travel insurance, which was 75,000 euros. Given the growing debt and the need to transfer Angela to Spain to continue its treatment, the family initiated a crowdfunding campaign that managed to raise more than 300,000 euros in a few days.