Given the saturation of forwards in Chivas de Guadalajara, Ángel Zaldívar left Atlético de San Luis on loan with the aim of having minutes and consolidating himself in the first division for once. The ‘Chelo’ has been harshly criticized by the fans of the Sacred Flock due to his low goalscoring productivity and now he has a new opportunity to shine in another squad.
In an exclusive interview for ESPN, a chain that broadcasts the matches of the San Luis Potosí team, Zaldívar opened up about his experience as a Chivas de Guadalajara footballer and the great demands and pressure to which the elements of the Sacred Flock are subjected.
During the talk, the ‘Goal Engineer’ stated that it is unfair that a single player is held responsible for a team’s misstep, when this is the result of a collectively poor job.
“At Chivas we know the pressure. We know what the environment is like, there will always be all of that. I lived through it for a long time and it is something that perhaps you don’t have to burden a single person, a single player. I think it is more collective part of the team, if it doesn’t go well, it’s everyone’s own fault. Also, I don’t think it’s fair that some players take more weight than others, it has to be equitably: those who are playing, also the no, the directive, the coaching staff”
– Angel Zaldivar to ESPN
Finally, the San Luis striker indicated that in soccer they often want to find guilty, but that in reality they have to analyze more elements and know that the bad results have different origins.
San Luis and Chivas de Guadalajara will face each other on matchday 2 of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX this Friday, January 13, at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium.
