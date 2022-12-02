With the arrival of Paunovic and Fernando Hierro, a new era has begun within Chivas, which, at least for now, has started very slowly. It was expected that the Verde Valle team at this point would already have notable changes within its squad, however, the club has not released as many discards as expected and to this day, they do not have a single reinforcement within the team. a fact that worries and annoys his fans.
Fernando Hierro has recently come out to ask for calm from the fans regarding the transfer issue, although it is clear that the team has not advanced in a month of work and it seems that the outlook will not improve in the following weeks. What can happen is that the Guadalajara team continue to lose players, because beyond the much-cited case of Alexis Vega and his possible departure to Europe, another striker from the club would have his hours counted within the squad.
Sources close to Guadalajara report that Atlético de San Luis would have had their first contacts with Chivas to discuss the possible transfer of Ángel Zaldívar, the Mexican striker that the San Luis team wants to replace Abel Hernández. Although today the rojiblancos have not given a definitive answer, the information states that the club does not view the game of ‘9’ with bad eyes, because with the return of Macías and the presence of Ormeño, the presence of ‘Chelo’ is not crucial in Paunovic’s plans.
