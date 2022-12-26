The Mexican striker Angel Zaldivar it will not be more of a player Chivas. The ‘Chelo’ left the rojiblanco team to now defend the colors of the Atlético San Luis.
Last Sunday, the Guadalajara team made the return of Daniel Ríos official, who became the second reinforcement of the club, for which the sacrificed ended up being Angel Zaldivar.
According to the first reports, Zaldívar would have requested his departure after not being liked by the fans due to his low level of play shown this year.
Although it is true that in the official pages of Chivas It is not yet official, the journalist Cesar Luis Merlo He has already confirmed the transfer, which will be as a loan with a purchase option for one year, and it is expected that the transfer will be made official in the next few days.
Angel Zaldivar He lived his third stage with Chivas and everything seems to indicate that it was the last. Although it is true that he goes out on loan, it is difficult for the footballer to return again.
At 28 years of age, the forward played with the Chivas a total of 221 games, getting 41 goals and 14 assists, undoubtedly unconvincing numbers during 6 years defending the cause of chiverío.
#Ángel #Zaldívar #Atlético #San #Luis #player
