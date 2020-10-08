Ángel Ximénez has issued a statement in which he reports that his staff has been in preventive home isolation since Wednesday night after learning of the existence of a possible positive for Covid-19 of a player, for which he has also requested the postponement of the Asobal League match next Saturday at the Helvetia Anaitasuna field.

“After having passed all our squad and coaching staff the serological test carried out on Monday (with a negative result), the player was absent from training on Wednesday after noticing a symptomatology compatible with the virus “, indicates the Puente Genil entity through its official channels.

Ángel Ximénez highlights that the player, whose identity he has not disclosed, “communicated the fact to the club immediately to suspend the session” and adds that “due to direct contact between players, the entire squad has been referred to medical services for evaluation.”

The Cordoba club ensures that it is “in contact at all times with the health authorities” to “comply with the protocol, which requires home isolation and conducting tests to determine the specific number of infections “.

For this reason, For safety for both the team and the rival, the club has asked the National Competition Committee to postpone the Asobal League match set for this Saturday, starting at 7:00 p.m., against Helvetia Anaitasuna on the field of the Navarrese team.