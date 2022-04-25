The Space Telescope United States Aerospace Agency (NASA)Hubble captured two galaxies merging in the VV689 system which has been nicknamed “Angel Wings”, after the figure it assimilates.

Through a statement the European Space Agency (ESA), explained that this collision unlike chance alignments of galaxies that only appear to overlap in perspective from the view from Earth.

The two galaxies, which make up VV689, are in the midst of a collision. This interaction leaves the system almost completely symmetrical, simulating as if it were a vast collection of galaxies.

This image captured by the Hubble Space Telescope was generated from a set of observations, in which the most important aspects of the Galaxy Zoo citizen project are inspected.

This project intends to form a joint cooperation of thousands of volunteers to classify galaxies so that astronomers can navigate an avalanche of robotic telescopic data.

It was thus that during the investigation of these volunteers, various galaxies, both strange and wonderful, were discovered, and some of them without prior investigation.

For this reason, based on the nature of the Galaxy Zoo project, observations were chosen through approximately 18,000 public votes, where ring-shaped, spiral, unusual and merged galaxies such as VV689 were selected.