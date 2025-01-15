Ángel Villar, prosecuted for favoring his son with contracts from the Football Federation

Judge Francisco de Jorge has prosecuted the former president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Ángel María Villar for obtaining contracts between 2007 and 2017 that would have caused a loss of 4.5 million euros, including several friendly matches of the selection of those that would have benefited your child.

The judge of the National Court has issued an order to transfer to an abbreviated procedure (equivalent to prosecution) in which he proposes putting Villar on the bench for continued crimes of unfair administration, corruption in business, misappropriation and falsification of a commercial document; and in which he also prosecutes seven other defendants, including his son, Gorka, and the former vice president of the RFEF Juan Padrón.

This is the main piece of the so-called Soule case, an investigation that began in 2017 and in which it has been investigated whether Villar and Padrón took advantage of their positions to benefit people around them, and in which the judge has concluded that The Federation would have suffered a loss of 4,514,441.72 euros.

According to the judge’s account, at least since 2009, Villar, in connivance with his son Gorka, would have imposed some of Spain’s rival teams to play friendly matches, to the detriment of the Federation and in order to benefit the latter through of the company Sport Advisers SL, by obtaining contracts from the federations that benefited from those meetings.

An action with which, according to the magistrate, the federal entity would have suffered a loss of at least 3,830,000 euros and Gorka Villar, who chose the rivals of the national team and the economic conditions of the matches despite not having an employment relationship. With the RFEF, he would have obtained an income of at least 366,583.08 euros.