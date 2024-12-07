Profile
Ángel Víctor Torres, Minister of Territorial Policy, is one of the visible faces of the Government and one of the most affected by the commission agent’s revelations.
In the life of Angel Victor Torres (Arucas, Las Palmas, 1966) there are, as in the life of every human being, several lives in one. Until he was almost forty years old, the current Minister of Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory played soccer in the …
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Ángel #Víctor #Torres #man #dreams #Canary #Islands #stays #awake #Aldama
Leave a Reply