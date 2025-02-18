The Minister of Territorial Policy and former president of Canarian, Ángel Víctor Torres, has accused the commission agent of the Koldo case, Víctor de Aldama, to lie to try to damage his political and personal image and shown certified from the airlines to prove that he was … In the Canary Islands on the dates on which Aldama says that He was in a Madrid floor in the company of “Ladies.”

In a press conference at the headquarters of the Ministry of Public Function because, as Víctor Torres has denounced, it is being «Victim of false accusations» For his position in the Government of Spain, the minister has denied the accused businessman, who yesterday presented the two -story reservations hired through the Airbnb platform to try to prove his accusations, as the judge requested that INstruy the Koldo case in the Supreme Court.

In one of those apartments, reserved on November 9 and 10, 2018, the Cenger of the plot ensures that the now Minister of Public Function, at that time vice president of the Cabildo de Canarias, was with former Minister José Luis Ábalos in an apartment of the Madrid street of Atocha in the company of “ladies.” However, The three certificates presented by Víctor Torres donate those accusations Because, as stated in the flight records, the minister was then in the Canary Islands.

Specifically, the first of the certificates accredits that it flew from the Gran Canarias Airport to Tenerife Norte on November 8 of that year at 10 am. In another of the certificates, issued by Binter, “Figure as a passenger” On the trip back to Gran Canarias on November 9, “having suffered a delay in the arrival of 1 hour and 44 minutes due to operational causes.” That is, he landed in Gran Canarias past 8:30 in that afternoon when he should have done it at 7:00 p.m.

Night in Gran Canaria

The minister explained that that night of day 9, when Aldama says he was in an apartment in Madrid next to Ábalos, he spent it in Gran Canarias and that, the next day, he flew on the first flight available to Barajas to participate in the Federal Committee of the PSOE that was held that weekend in Fuenlabrada. The certificate issued by Iberia accredits that November 10 He consisted of “embarked” on a first legat 06.35 hours, and on another return to the Canary Islands at 3:00 p.m. on November 10 because I had to go to a wedding.

For all these reasons, “the slander and accusations of this man are accredited,” said the minister during his appearance, who has stressed that these certificates were “necessary” to demonstrate that these months had been “subjected to personal pressure” with The goal of harming him, has assured, both familiar and politically. In that line, he has reiterated that there is a clear “political end” behind Aldama’s accusations, although he has avoided pointing towards a specific person or group.