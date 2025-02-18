Follow the appearance of Ángel Víctor Torres live in the Ministry of Territorial Policy of Spain for the Koldo case and the last hour today.

12:02 The appearance of Ángel Víctor Torres ends The minister ends the appearance defending that everything that is happening is based on lies and that those who tell it should reflect on the damage they can do to those involved.

12:00 Ángel Víctor Torres states that the PP can be behind everything When asked if he knows who can be behind all this, Angel replies that he points to the PP. “I would like some tweets to erase about it, confirming that the one who lies is Mr. Aldama.”

11:57 “We are going to present these certificates,” Angel Víctor Torres defends about the case “I believe in justice, what I do not think is that they point out people for inflated lies and today what happened,” replies the minister.

11:55 “This man says he has a close relationship with me,” says Angel about Aldama He answers the questions, stating that it does not seem that Aldama is his friend. Ángel Víctor Torres is supported by his family: “I have a family that knows who I am.” “Democracy is to defend the truth”

11:52 The questions by the press begin “I have answered these types of questions more than 20 times,” Angel explains to the question if I could say any name related to the case.

11:47 His statement ends by making it clear that during these months he has been a victim “They want to damage my honor and my image.” He admits that he does not know who is behind Aldama, but as is the truth today, he always ends up appearing.

11:45 The minister affirms that he slept in Gran Canaria the days he was allegedly in the Airbnb Shows the certificate papers of the Iberia company. “That night my wife’s sister married and that’s why I was on the islands,” says Ángel Víctor Torres

11:42 Ángel Víctor Torres defends himself with the certificate of travel agencies He used flights on November 8 and 9 with departure from Tenerife. Suffering a delay in the flight. “I left an hour later, arriving in Gran Canaria half an hour later,” says the minister

11:39 Ángel Víctor Torres thanks the media for the appearance that will be brief “A investigated can lie,” but in presenting evidence you can’t lie, says the minister

11:10 Minister’s response to new information Ángel Víctor Torres already responded on Monday to the chain of information that left his person, both to the evidence that Aldama presented before the judge, about the floors with “ladies”, as well as the information indicated that it was indicated that this end of Week was in Madrid to go to a mitin on the outskirts of Madrid. Torres said that it is a “chain of lies and lies that what they intend is to damage the image of Ángel Víctor Torres.” The minister has defended that on the dates that he is said, he assures that he was in Tenerife, which he slept in Gran Canaria and that he arrived at half past ten in the morning to move to the act in Fuenlabrada. Therefore, “it is impossible for me to be on any floor,” said the minister.

10:40 Appearance announced yesterday afternoon and without notifying what topic would deal with This appearance was announced from the ministry directed by Torres this Monday in the late afternoon (after 7:00 p.m.) and in the call there was no part of the matter on which it will deal with it.