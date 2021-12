Ángel Valverde Caballero, with some of his books dedicated to his neighborhood. / JOSÉ VILLALGORDO

We talked at the Los Dolores Cultural Casino because Ángel and Casino constitute a perfect symbiosis, giving the institution many hours of life. I can’t think of a better place. In 2019 he presented book number 9 of the series entitled Crónica Gráfica de Los Dolores, the eight copies being dedicated to narrating family profiles.