Ángel Torres, president of Getafe, declared on Tuesday that the relationship with coach José Bordalás is “better than ever” and that as his continuity has not been questioned among the board, he will sit at the Benito Villamarín against Betis the next day. With 24 points, three from relegation, the numbers recorded by Getafe worry the coaching staff and the dressing room. The 23 league games are summarized in six victories, six draws and eleven defeats, the same as the bottom Huesca and Alavés, on the verge of relegation. Actually, the team has chained five consecutive games without winning, with 17 goals it is the lowest achieving team in the category and adds 449 minutes without celebrating a goal. In addition, in the last two games he did not shoot a single time at the rival goal.

“I’m fine. Why am I going to be wrong? This is football and this is sport. We are in a very bad situation as a country And that is the worrying thing, that the virus will pass soon “, Ángel Torres told El Golazo de Gol, upon leaving the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum. The poor run of results has also caused that, among the fans, the figure of José Bordalás, sent off twice in the last three days, he begins to question. For Ángel Torres, the possible dismissal of Bordalás has not been questioned from the club: “The relationship is better than ever and he has my full support, so why not sit at Villamarín?“.

The next day Getafe visits Benito Villamarín to face Betis, seventh classified with 33 points. The game is key for the Madrid club, since a new stumble would leave him on the edge of descent with the teams below pushing to get out of that danger zone.