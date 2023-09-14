“The opportunities for Mexican forwards are few. It will not be the same opportunity for the Mexican as for the foreigner…” 😰

Cruz Azul’s reinforcement, Ángel Sepúlveda, raised his voice for Mexican talent 🙋‍♂️

Enjoy Spicy Soccer in #ESPNenStarPlus! 📺 pic.twitter.com/gzuI9qceYs

— Picante Soccer (@futpicante) September 12, 2023