To everyone’s surprise, the Cruz Azul Football Club hired Angel Sepúlveda To reinforce their attack at the close of the transfer market, the Mexican forward arrived from Querétaro and became the seventh and final reinforcement of the Machine for Apertura 2023.
Sepulveda He is a natural winger, but he can play all over the attacking front and steps into the rival area with great danger; Therefore, he not only adds a very essential feature to the team of Joaquin Morenobut also encourages internal competition in the squad and that was precisely the main reason for his incorporation into the team.
In the same way, Angel Sepúlvedawho is one of the scorers of the Apertura 2023 with three goals, confessed that he has the goal of being an important player for the celestial team in an interview with ESPN.
“I come to add, I come to try to play as many minutes as possible, I also come to look for a starting position, why not? And if I have to come on as a substitute I will take advantage of it too; that is, I come with all the disposition to add. I come to make my history, I don’t come to replace anyone, I come to compete in sports, to add to the team, which in the end will always be the most important thing.”
– Angel Sepúlveda.
It is expected that at first he will be a substitute and little by little he will progressively have more minutes, to compete with the main attacker who at the moment is the South American Diber Changingwhich although it has not been the best so far, the board made a strong investment in it.
Therefore, the player will have to wait on the bench and take advantage of his opportunities in order to have the possibility of seriously competing for ownership.
