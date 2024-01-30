With this, the Argentine coach Martin Anselmi begins to breathe easier after an uninspiring start with a defeat and a draw. Added to this, Alexis Gutierrez had a great game and Carlos Salcedo He reappeared with the team.

In any case, The Machine cannot cheer because it still has a long way to go.

Last semester, those of the Argentine Mauro Gerk they won 1-3 in the Aztec stadiumApart from that, six months earlier they tied 2-2 at El Gallinero. The Machine cannot be trusted.

The current champion has not known defeat this semester and will once again be a very difficult opponent to overcome because it kept its base intact. However, the latest results between both teams are somewhat discouraging because we can see a 2-3, 1-3 and 7-0 in favor of those from Coapa, as well as a goalless draw.