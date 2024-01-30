Blue Cross added his second victory in a row taking advantage of his home field in the Sports City Stadiumwhere he won Tijuana Xolos for the minimum of Angel Sepúlvedawith which, they reached seven points after Matchday 4 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MX.
With this, the Argentine coach Martin Anselmi begins to breathe easier after an uninspiring start with a defeat and a draw. Added to this, Alexis Gutierrez had a great game and Carlos Salcedo He reappeared with the team.
In any case, The Machine cannot cheer because it still has a long way to go.
Queretaro vs Cruz Azul
Friday, February 2
Corregidora Stadium
Matchday 5, Liga MX
The double shift does not rest and quickly Blue Cross comes into focus only this Friday when he visits Gallos Blancos in the Corregidora Stadium. Many could place the celestial team as a favorite, however, despite having a discreet squad without so many stars, the Queretaro team has had a good start and despite the difficult schedule they had, they have taken three points after equaling with Toluca, Tigers and Stripednot easy opponents, in fact, their only defeat has been against the champion America.
Last semester, those of the Argentine Mauro Gerk they won 1-3 in the Aztec stadiumApart from that, six months earlier they tied 2-2 at El Gallinero. The Machine cannot be trusted.
Blue Cross vs. Atlético San Luis
Saturday, February 10
Sports City Stadium
Matchday 6, Liga MX
Another rival that will not be easy at all, since saint Louis gave the surprise last semester by reaching the semifinals. Give continuity to the Brazilian project Gustavo Leal It was a success by the board, apart from that, several reinforcements arrived so that the club can aspire to the title once again. Although the Mexican Colchoneros have already suffered defeat, this is just beginning. For now it has six points out of twelve disputed. The statistics are in favor of those from La Noria because of their last five games, two have been cement victories against two draws and one loss.
Blue Cross vs. Tigers
Saturday, February 17
Sports City Stadium
Matchday 7, Liga MX
Once played FIFA date In the month of March, La Maquina returns to the league after a week of rest to receive the visit of the runner-up. The royals are fighting at the top of the table, maintaining almost a perfect pace with ten points out of twelve disputed. The U of Nuevo León made few moves in its squad for this semester, since it only added the best player of the Apertura 2023 to its ranks, the Argentine Juan BrunettaApart from that, his only casualties were Vladimir Loroña and Raymundo Fulgencio, elements that were not headlines. Of their last five meetings, the cats have won three times.
Lion vs Cruz Azul
Wednesday, February 21
Nou Camp Stadium
Matchday 9, Liga MX
Another more advanced meeting. On this occasion, La Fiera opens the doors of its stadium to receive the cement workers, a duel that always has emotions. One of the great morbidities will be seeing the historic man again Andres Guardado measure up to those of La Noria after more than 15 years. The Uruguayan coach Jorge Bava He is on his first Mexican soccer adventure, bringing reinforcements like the Charrúas Alan Medina and Gonzalo Napoliwithout forgetting that it already has more Uruguayan flavor when the ignition is on. Federico Viñas and Nicolás 'Diente' López. However, the numbers support the light blues with four victories in the last five matches.
America vs Cruz Azul
Saturday, February 24
Sports City Stadium
Matchday 8, Liga MX
One of the most attractive duels of each tournament: the Young Classic. The Eagles began the semester in Aztec stadiumHowever, by this date they will no longer be able to count on their home due to the renovations for the 2026 World Cup. And although the property where the game will be played used to be La Maquina's house a few days ago, it is clear that the fans will be paired in the stands .
The current champion has not known defeat this semester and will once again be a very difficult opponent to overcome because it kept its base intact. However, the latest results between both teams are somewhat discouraging because we can see a 2-3, 1-3 and 7-0 in favor of those from Coapa, as well as a goalless draw.
