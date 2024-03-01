This Saturday, March 2 at 7:05 p.m. from the Azteca Stadium, the Cruz Azul Football Club will host the Guadalajara Sports Club on the corresponding Matchday 10 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament. This duel will bring with it a new confrontation between Angel Sepúlveda and his former club, where his time did not go well.
For the player it is a personal revenge, because from his point of view he did not receive the necessary opportunities in the Sacred Flock, during the previous match in an interview with ESPNthe forward took the opportunity to send a message to Club América after falling to them last weekend.
“There are ways to lose, I think the way the team showed was important, that's why it was difficult for us to start the game, but then we returned to what Cruz Azul is, we subjected the rival to what we played, that is a reality, we have “an idea, we worked for something, I think it was proven”
– Angel Sepúlveda.
With the Guadalajara team he was only able to play 10 games and played few minutes of participation, the attacker assured that he never received an opportunity from the coach on the team, at that time José Saturnino Cardozo.
“I just had a technician. I think he didn't give me the opportunities I deserved. I played very little, practically nothing. It was hard, a stage where it is difficult for you, you don't even want to go to train. These are things that happen to the player. They can tell you about them, but you have to live them to understand them,” said the player about Toluca's all-time top scorer.
The youth squad Monarchs Morelia He explained what he did to progress after his time in Verde Valle where he only scored one goal in five Liga MX games and five Copa MX games.
“These are things that don't stop you, that make you stronger. It turned around, I quickly found a team at the time, I started playing. At the end of the day what you want is to compete, to have the opportunity to look for a position, “That's what I have always fought for throughout my career. Things didn't turn out the way we both would have wanted, but today we are enjoying, happy, hoping it will be a nice game.”
– Angel Sepúlveda.
#Ángel #Sepúlveda #Cruz #Azul #launches #América #Chivas
