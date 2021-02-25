After a time in which the Romero brothers were singled out for the privileges they had in San Lorenzo, Diego Dabove took over as technical director and everything changed. In his debut, to everyone’s surprise, he sat them both on the substitute bench and the Cyclone won 2-1 against Arsenal. But after his commitment to Copa Argentina he Cyclone was defeated in Santa Fe and now, everything seems to indicate that will try with Angel as holder.

At the close of last date, San Lorenzo fell 2-0 against Colón in Santa Fé – current leader of zone A – and left several concerns for the coach so he chose to make variations for the next match. In addition, he was highly criticized because, when the Paraguayan brothers took to the field, Boedo’s team definitely showed another face.

On Saturday from 9:30 p.m., the Crow He will host Central Córdoba at the Nuevo Gasómetro -which has just defeated Atlético Tucumán 2-1- and one of the variants he tried this morning in training was the entry of Ángel Romero instead of Nicolás Fernández. In the last game, Uvita played the band and did not look comfortable.

The brothers Angel (11) and Oscar Romero, the great figures of San Lorenzo. (Photo: San Lorenzo Press)

In addition, he also tested with Franco Troyansky instead of Franco Di Santo, while Óscar Romero seems to have not yet earned the opportunity to be in the starting 11.

The last game in which both Ángel and Óscar started was in the match against Argentinos where each one scored a goal to give the team the victory 2-0.