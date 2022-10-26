Midfielder Ángel Reyna does not forget his time at Rayados a few years ago, since he again made a controversial statement in an interview with content creator Alex Montiel, who, in his character as Scorpion Gold, was in charge of having a talk with the former player Rayado, and that was where Reyna, criticized the UANL Tigers and their fans with everything.
This statement was given because, in the interview, he was questioned about the episodes of violence that have recently occurred in our football, emphasizing the match between Querétaro vs Atlas in the last tournament. And I do not hesitate to remind the auriazules fans to release the following statement:
“”What the Tigres do, the net I played in the biggest in Monterrey, the Rayados. Pin… Burning tigers and squirrels cling to put…”
– Angel Reina.
Reyna was a player with great offensive ability, but he generated controversy in almost all the teams he played for. He was in America from 2009 to 2011 and all of 2012 he played with the Rayados.
Although his time with Rayados was brief, the player won a CONCACAF Champions League in 2012, where they beat Santos Laguna in the final.
Reyna arrived as a reinforcement to Monterrey in the Clausura 2012 and although he reached a Liga MX final with the Monterrey team, they fell in the dispute for the championship against Santos Laguna in the Lagunera region.
The player’s last team in Liga MX were the extinct ‘Tiburones Rojos’ from Veracruz where he fought for the permanence of the Veracruz team in the first division, but in the end he was disaffiliated due to the debts he had with the players and staff of the Club .
