The Academy of Sciences of the Region of Murcia (ACCRM) inaugurated the new academic year this Saturday with an event held in the ATTICA room of the University of Murcia (UMU). Ángel Pérez Ruzafa, president of the Academy of Sciences, was in charge of welcoming this new year of activities that is presented, despite the circumstances, in an “exciting” way. In his speech, the president of the ACCRM commemorated all those people who, in one way or another, have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. A health crisis in which “science has managed to rise to the occasion by giving quick and firm responses, plural and complementary to an urgent and extremely serious situation.”

During his speech, Pérez Ruzafa wanted to acknowledge the effort made by each of the institutions, research centers and secondary schools that, despite the difficult moments that occurred during 2020, «have been able to achieve their objectives intact promoting and encouraging science among those who will be tomorrow’s scientists based on good work, imagination, will and innovation based on information technologies.

The president of the ACCRM took advantage of the act to warn that “now it is more dangerous for scientific activity to be manipulated by calling science what it is not, disguising decisions with particular interests of the supposed support of science”, insisting in turn on the fact that “science is our main weapon against populism.”

Finally, Ruzafa underlined the importance of “the contribution of science and the role of academia in its dissemination, advice and support”, emphasizing that “scientific knowledge is not outside the social context in which it is developed and that here the pandemic has highlighted the risks and difficulties we are facing. ‘

“Improve the quality of life of more people”



“The Academy continues to improve, like good wines, over time, establishing itself in its fundamental mission of promoting science in the Region and increasing its visibility.” With these words, Pablo Artal, Academic Member of the ACCRM and Professor of Optics at the UMU, began the inaugural lecture he gave at the opening ceremony of the academic year. Under the title ‘Cataracts and science’, Artal approached the advances that, from the Optics Laboratory of the University of Murcia (LOUM), have been developing in the field of optical and photonic technologies over the last 25 years. A path in which, in the words of Artal, “we will continue working to develop new methods of diagnosis and visual treatment with the aim that these reach more people to improve their quality of life for longer.”

In his inaugural speech, Artal wanted to refer to the causes of the appearance of cataracts, caused by the opacities that are generated in the lens of the eye, which increases the diffusion of light degrading the image of the retina and vision . He detailed the first symptoms that indicate that blindness may be appearing, such as feeling discomfort caused by car lights while driving at night. An ailment of which, if diagnosed by the ophthalmologist, “it is necessary to have surgery when the symptoms are more than evident and not spend years with poor vision until the problem is pressing.”

The former National Research Prize 2018 wanted to show how science and technology have participated in improving well-being through the field of cataracts. A pathology that, until recently, had as an inevitable end the loss of vision. “Now a simple outpatient surgery of a few minutes is enough to regain vision. An avalanche of improvements in surgical techniques, lenses and visual assessment systems have made it a simple routine to get rid of blindness, ”said the professor.

And it is in the creation of optical technology where the director of the LOUM, together with his research group, has shown his research vocation and his social awareness. Advances such as prototypes of intraocular lenses that have improved the visual health of millions of people around the world thanks to their implantation during cataract surgeries. In this sense, he mentioned one of the latest devices developed in this field, together with the Voptica company, with the aim of improving peripheral vision in people operated on for cataracts. «More than 700 people already wear these lenses in their eyes. And we have confirmed that peripheral vision is maintained better than with the rest of the lenses and patients are able to detect objects with lower contrasts, ”Artal stressed.