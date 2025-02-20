

02/20/2025



Updated at 12: 39h.





He Betis a medical part regarding Thursday regarding Thursday Ángel Ortiz. The Canterano, headline in the duel against Real Sociedad last Sunday, had to be replaced in the 75th minute of the party after a hard entry of Sheraldo Becker that caused the injury of the Bético and the expulsion of the Txuriurdin.

The Betic Medical Part announces that Ortiz suffers a «ESGUINCE GRADE II Post -traumatic of the external ligament of his right ankle». The club awaits how its evolution will be so that the dynamics of the group can be reincorporated.

Ángel Ortiz, from 20 yearshe debuted with the first team on January 25 in the victory that Betis won against Mallorca. He did it attending the Verdiblanco triumph. Since then he has started in the following three games in LaLiga (Athletic, Celta and Real Sociedad) and has also premiered at the Conference League.