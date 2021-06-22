The Mexican soccer transfer market is in process, and one of the clubs that has been talked about the most in recent days is Cruz Azul. The current champion of the Guardians 2021 hoped to reinforce in the best way for what will be the next tournament, however, the cement squad is not having a very good time economically.
Let us remember that the current board of directors took over the club a short time ago, and now they are dealing with the problems left by the management of Guillermo ‘Billy’ Álvarez. Among these problems are large debts that the club has with the SAT, debts with players who still have a contract, and for this reason the main priorities are to solve all this.
One of the jewels that Cruz Azul has is the Panamanian Ángel Orelien, who came to the club in 2019, but receiving few opportunities in the first team, they decided to send him to the subsidiary club in the MX Premier League. However, the economic crisis of the Cooperative has made Cruz Azul Hidalgo disappear, so most of the players have been fired with their respective liquidation and only a few will continue to be related to Cruz Azul. The Panamanian is one of those who will receive one last chance in the first team.
Orelien has a signed contract until 2024, so surely the coach Juan Reynoso will not miss it due to the lack of reinforcements that will be available for this tournament, where we remember that the Machine will play the final phase of the Concachampions.
The 20-year-old is a fast midfielder considered a jewel in his country, and before this news, Panamanian fans have been happy because the hopes of his football are placed on this player, who will be present at the Gold Cup and surely the cement board will be very attentive.
During his first days in Mexican soccer, the Panamanian revealed that he had the opportunity to sign for other clubs, but in the end he decided for the best: “I had several more offers. I had the opportunity to go to Saprissa, a big club in Costa Rica, and also to Europe, but I find it very incredible to get to Mexican football and more to a club like Cruz Azul “declared the player.
The fans hope that they will be given the necessary minutes on the pitch and that the same thing will not happen to him as other players, who were shaping up to succeed at the club but were never given confidence.
Leave a Reply