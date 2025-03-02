Ángel Olivares knows the military world well. He was Secretary of State for Defense between 2018 and 2020 and now presides over the Feindef Foundation, responsible for organizing the largest defense and security fair held in Spain. Its next edition will be in May in … Madrid, at a time when the arms industry faces a situation “of uncertainty but of great opportunities.”

“Is the Spanish defense industry prepared for new demands?”

– From the point of view of innovation and technology, I would say that it is prepared to face any challenge. On the other hand, there is a great deficiency that has been revealed as a result of the Ukraine War, which is the need to strengthen the supply chain, try that the industry can respond more promptly to the demands that are being generated. That means a total reconversion of our industrial capacity and that of all of Europe.

—To be able to face this process, the industry demands budgetary stability

“Those political commitments already exist.” I believe that the need for an endowment law has been overvalued. The biggest commitment is are the contracts that are already signed.

– Can the Spanish defense industry compete with that of other countries?

– 70% of its billing is dedicated to export, that is a clear indicative of the quality it has. At the same time, it has the same problem as the European industry, its fragmentation. In Europe there is fragmentation and there is an important interoperability problem.

“Is the world entering an arms race?”

—The investment in defense has a double purpose: maintain the operational advantage to deter the possible adversary and increase the security of the combatant. Investment in defense is investment in peace and freedom. It is reversed in defense to avoid conflict. Democracy and the values ​​that Spain defend and the European Union are being attacked in multiple ways.

– Are the rulers and citizens prepared to use those capacities that are being equipped?

—After then, when a crisis of that nature occurs, an issue is needed in the political sphere that is leadership, social support is needed and industrial capacities and armed forces are needed. It is the obligation of all public authorities to make enough and necessary pedagogy for citizens to understand that investing in security and defense is to invest in peace, freedom and human rights.

“How more convulsive is the world, the better goes to the defense industry.”

—The deterrence is very based on technological advantage and investment in new technologies demands many resources. But those resources also result in the benefit of society. For each euro that is invested in defense, between 2.1 and 2.5 euros in the economy as a whole. The defense industry is a tractor of the Spanish industry as a whole.

—Ans Spain with that capacity for military deterrence?

-I think so. Everything is improved, everything is improved, but from the point of view of the professionalism of the Armed Forces there is no doubt and we are in a process of modernization of military capacities that indicates that we have the latest technologies.

—All Spain will carry 2% of investment in committed defense? And will it go further?

– I have no doubt that the Government will fulfill its commitment, but I think we must question the ratio that is used and the percentage of GDP, because that places us in inferior to the countries as Spain that we grow far above the average of the European Union. You have to clarify things a lot, you don’t have to mitigate any figure.

“How is the arrival of Donald Trump to affect the White House?”

– It is unquestionable that there are changes, but what does not change is that Europe must assume the responsibilities of providing the public good of defense and security to all its citizens and assuming their responsibilities without leasing their safety to third parties. Now it seems that we want to recall that world’s distribution policy for spheres of influence, and that is just the opposite of the agreements established at the end of World War II. The EU must defend values, must defend its autonomy and has an obligation to provide that public good.

“Does the position of Donald Trump be regarding Russia and the Ukraine War?”

“I personally do not understand, because you can’t match or be equidistant.” Who has caused the conflict, who has attacked, who has violated all the norms of international law has been Russia, and cannot be victorious. Everything that supposes a decrease in the aid that lends to Ukraine favors the aggressor, and I cannot understand that.

– Is the Ukraine War increased the awareness of society on the need for deterrence?

“I think a lot.” The aggression to Ukraine has put us in front of reality. Democracy is being attacked and we need to defend ourselves. If the aggressor is triumphant we have the guarantee that this conflict will be reproduced on other borders of the European Union.

“Are you thinking about the next five or ten years?”

-Of course. Russia dared to invade Russia in the face of relaxation or lack of reaction to the conflicts caused in 2014 when Crimea invaded. It has been an invasion of consequence that he has felt strong before the weakness of the so -called West. Churchill said that Stalin respected the forts and despised the weak. With Putin exactly the same, it has the same policy as Stalin.