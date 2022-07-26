Last Wednesday, Ángel Martín parked his peculiar daily news on social networks to upload a complaint, in the form of a video, towards Spanish politicians, who, according to him, have been asking citizens for efforts for two years without giving them anything in return. Thanks to that piece, we now know that Ángel Martín was behind the Reichstag fire, he encouraged Franco to rise up and even killed Manolete.

It is —to use a mild adjective— striking that many of those who shouted on 15-M, under the umbrella of indignation, that “PSOE and PP are the same shit” now come to warn Ángel Martín that including everyone politicians in the sack of the lazy and the profiteers is the first horseman of the Apocalypse. Yes, they will say that what differentiated their discomfort and that of the presenter and comedian is that they organized themselves to do something and the latter did not. As if Twitter had to be something more than a bar where everyone lets off steam as they want.

Last week Twitter also left us with another ideological finding: the communism of Belén Esteban. Good news! That in the eyes of the other guy Agustín (Almodóvar, not Pantoja) who, as a result of the photo in which Belén cut out Pedro Almodóvar in the backstage of Rosalía’s first concert in Madrid, he tweeted that the one from San Blas was an “advantaged student of Stalin”. Not that I was Stalin! Then she deleted it. In her reappearance in the Deluxe Last Friday, Esteban apologized to whom she described as “the best Spanish film director” and promised to upload a photo only with him. She so she did. The Lannisters pay their debts, Belén Esteban keeps his promises and Twitter turns heads. All in order.

