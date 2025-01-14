Judge Francisco de Jorge has prosecuted the former president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Ángel María Villar for obtaining contracts between 2007 and 2017 that would have caused the entity a loss of 4.5 million euros, including several football matches. the selection with which he would have benefited his son.

The judge of the National Court has issued an order to transfer to an abbreviated procedure (equivalent to prosecution) in which he proposes putting Villar on the bench for continued crimes of unfair administration, corruption in business, misappropriation and falsification of a commercial document. Along with him, seven other people under investigation have been prosecuted, including his son, Gorka, and the former vice president of the RFEF Juan Padrón.

This is the main piece of the so-called Soule case, a judicial investigation that began in 2017, still with Villar at the head of the RFEF (1988-2017), and that led him to prison for a few days, as well as his son and Padrón.

During these years, the central investigative court number 1, through which three judges have passed since the case was opened, has investigated whether Villar and Padrón took advantage of their positions between 2007 and 2017 to benefit people around them through the obtaining contracts.

According to the thesis presented by the judge, his actions would have been carried out by obtaining contracts with economic conditions detrimental to the RFEF and also by paying from the entity remunerations that either did not correspond to any provision of services, or They were not provided under the agreed conditions. All this with a loss to the Federation that would amount to 4,514,441.72 euros.

Friendly to benefit your child

Judge De Jorge suspects that, at least since 2009, Villar, in connivance with his son Gorka, had imposed some of Spain’s rival teams to play friendly matches. He believes that they would have done it to the detriment of the Federation and to benefit Gorka Villar through the company Sport Advisers SL, presumably by obtaining contracts from the federations that benefited from those meetings.

An action with which, according to the magistrate, the federal entity would have suffered a loss of at least 3,830,000 euros and Gorka Villar would have obtained income of around 366,583.08 euros.

Choice of rivals and economic conditions

Judge De Jorge believes that Villar would have evaded the control and intervention of the competent bodies of the RFEF and would have attributed to his son the choice of the rival teams and the negotiation of the conditions of the matches, despite the fact that Gorka had no relationship labor, contractual or power of representation with the Federation.

And that would have allowed – adds the magistrate – Villar’s son to “negotiate and agree not only on the rivals, but also on the economic terms of holding the matches based on his convenience and that of the company Sport Advisers SL”, even if it was detrimental. for the RFEF.

Friendly matches would have been held with, at least, the teams of South Korea, Chile, Venezuela, Peru and Colombia. The two matches with Korea would have meant, according to the order, a loss to the RFEF of 630,000 euros, while for the two with Chile, at least 3.2 million would have been lost.

According to the operation detailed in the order, Gorka Villar would have signed advisory contracts with foreign federations with the commitment to play friendlies between the teams of both countries at a lower price than the RFEF could have obtained.

The judge details other alleged irregularities, such as the payment to people trusted by Villar for services not provided or the simulation of the retirement of his secretary to prevent him from losing economic rights, an action that resulted in a payment of 235,443.04 euros to the Federation. .

End of three other pieces of the case

In total, there are seven orders issued by the judge. In addition to proposing to put Villar on the bench, he has agreed to send three other pieces of the procedure to trial: those relating to the Tenerife, Cantabrian and Interinsular Federations of Palmas, in which he has proposed judging eleven people and a company.

In this way, three lines of investigation would remain open, which revolve around the Catalan Federation and the Andalusian and Balearic Territorial Delegations of the Mupresfe, and in which the magistrate has agreed to summon five investigated in the coming days.

Last September, the magistrate agreed to divide the investigation into seven separate pieces related to each federation and, in the main one, shelved the procedure for 18 defendants.