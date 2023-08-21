The director of ‘Blue Beetle’, Ángel Manuel Soto, on the set of the film. Courtesy Warner Brothers

Who is your favorite superhero? It was the first question that Ángel Manuel Soto and Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer asked themselves. The first is from San Juan, Puerto Rico, and the second from Querétaro, Mexico. Soto remembers, with a laugh, that they both agreed that they still preserve the memory of a yellow heart-shaped shield on their chest: “More agile than a turtle. Stronger than a mouse. Nobler than a lettuce. His shield is a heart. It’s the red grasshopper.” According to the Puerto Rican filmmaker, the character created by comedian Roberto Gómez Bolaño, chespiritolike many others, transcended borders and is no longer just a cultural heritage of Mexicans.

Those points of intersectionality present in the Chapulín were what made them understand how to tell a story and how it can connect everyone in different ways. Embracing this idea was the starting point for the conception of the film. Blue Beetlewhich introduces the character Jaime Reyes, a superhero of Mexican descent, in the same universe of the big screen in which other characters from the DC comic publisher, such as Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman, to name a few, have already debuted. with two films.

Jaime Reyes (played by Xolo Maridueña), a recent graduate, returns home full of aspirations for his future, but discovers that his home is not exactly as he left it. In his quest to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when he unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the scarab. When the beetle chooses him as a symbiotic host, he receives an incredible armor with extraordinary and unpredictable powers that will forever change his destiny and turn him into the superhero Blue Beetle (Blue Beetle, in Spanish).

The hero of the movie, Blue Beetle: half human, half space beetle. Warner Bros. (ZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press)

Soto joined the project during the pandemic, when his film C was about to be released.harm city kings, but that due to the global health alert could not be exhibited in theaters. He came to the streaming platform on HBO Max and due to its good reception they told him that they were looking for a Latino director to take over. Defending and preserving the film’s identity was the most challenging and difficult, he admits. “We wanted to have, not only us as creators, but also the actors, the freedom to be freely Latino, of not having to explain our Latinness. The most complicated thing was having to explain over and over again to some people that simply because they didn’t understand it, they saw it as unnecessary”, affirms Soto.

The film, apart from Maridueña —American with a Cuban father and Mexican mother—, counts in its cast with Mexican talent such as Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, American actors with Mexican roots, such as George López, Harvey Guillen, and also the Brazilian Bruna Marquezine.

But the references to Latin American culture not only remain in the names, but also in clear nods, such as the similarity of the Blue Beetle suit with the Mexican wrestler Blue Demon, soap opera memories through Maria from the neighborhoodstarring Thalía —”an inheritance” from Soto’s grandmother, according to what she said—, and iconic songs from the continent, such as Nothing personalby Soda Stereo; Cumbia Powerby Celso Piña and even Demolitionfrom the Peruvian punk rock band Los Saicos.

American actor Xolo Maridueña plays Jaime Reyes, who becomes the superhero Blue Beetle. Courtesy Warner Brothers

Although the story portrays a Mexican family of different generations, the director admits, it was “illogical and absurd” to assume that within a single film the collective experience of a million people can be told. What Soto and Dunnet-Alcocer did was try to find a north, understanding the responsibility that fell on their shoulders and capturing those bonds of encounter in which the intersectionality of the different Latin cultures can be created.

“We want to Blue Beetle be a letter of introduction to the different ranges of colors that exist within Latinidad, but also that this experience serves as an example that it is worth investing in telling stories of different demographic groups within Latino identity, because Latin American experiences they are as diverse as the culture we have”, adds Soto.

The Blue Beetle character was created in 1939 and has had three different incarnations, with Jaime Reyes being the most recent, coming from the minds of Keith Giffen, John Rogers and Cully Hamner in 2006. Since then, the character has appeared in different comic series, television shows and video games. Soto and Dunnet-Alcocer took the best of the character to translate it into the cinema. “There are countless versions of the Blue Beetle. From the infinite crisisuntil New 52. There are the animations of The brave and the bold, Young Justice and the comic Graduation Daythe fighting moves in the video game injustice 2, to name a few. We have a shot with different facets of Jaime Reyes and Gareth is a geeky character, I told him: ‘let’s have fun and make a version with his best hits,’ says Soto.

The film comes at a time when the superhero genre seems to be going through a crisis, due in part to an overproduction of films that, according to fans, do not meet quality standards; and on the other, due to a saturation of the genre, which has not stopped producing since 2008, the year it premiered. Hombre de Hierro, from Marvel Studios, the competitor of DC. Other situations that have taken precedence over Soto’s film is that its premiere coincides with the strike of actors and screenwriters in Hollywood demanding better working conditions, which prevents them from promoting any film or series.

Despite the uncertain environment around the tape, his best allies have been the fans, the internet and memes. For months the phrase “Blue Beetle August 18 only in theaters” has crept into all kinds of images and memes with humorous touches. While in the United States, 27 groups have issued a letter in support of the film stating that their “stories are universal and need to be told.”

The next few weeks will be key to find out if DC manages to overcome the year after two of its bets of the year, such as Flash andShazam! The fury of the gods, They have not had the expected box office performance. Faced with these ups and downs of the genre, Soto believes that the solution is to “bet on art”. “Before thinking about the commercial, authors must be given freedom so that they can express what they want without feeling that they are governed by a corporate shadow. I feel like that’s the way to refresh the genre when you feel stagnant. By doing things differently, algorithms don’t know everything. Art has much more power than anything else ”, he ends.

