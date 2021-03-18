After several days of intrigue it was revealed that Angel Lopez will be in charge of replacing Tony Succar in Yo soy. The musician will arrive on the set of the program for the next Big Famous broadcast that will take place on March 20.

The information was announced through a promotion that was broadcast during the broadcast of the competition, which generated excitement and expectation among the viewing public.

“This Saturday, a new jury arrives at I am, great battles, great celebrities. Successful Puerto Rican singer. His songs marked an entire era. Winner of a gold record and seven Billboard Awards. A luxury jury is here to stay: Ángel López ”, was heard saying in the video.

The images also showed the singer, who expressed his excitement for being part of the tuned production of Latina. “I am here to meet Peruvian talent. It is an honor to be part of I am. The flavor and the music are already here, ”he said.

The international artist and Tony Succar worked together on Más de me, the Peruvian percussionist’s album.

Ángel Lopez: who is the singer who will replace Tony Succar?

The Puerto Rican artist who will be part of the cast of Yo soy for the next few weeks began his musical career at only 17 years old by being part of different groups that sounded on the best local radio stations.

In 1997, Ángel López integrated They are by Four, with whom he was able to release hits such as “A pure pain”, which topped the Billboard chart for several weeks, and “Where is your love”. Years later, the group changed their musical genre and for a time they dedicated themselves to composing and performing Catholic songs.

