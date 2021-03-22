When you insist, fate could not be more ironic. It seems that it was the last century, and in fact it almost is, when Las Palmas last beat Tenerife in their lair of Heliodoro Rodríguez López. Tango already says that 20 years are nothing, and perhaps that is why the memories of the 1-3 of December 22, 2001 are so clear, a prominent scene in these Memories of the Canarian derby that since yesterday, and until Sunday’s game, we offer you in AS.

Now, almost two decades later, Professional life has put two of the protagonists of that historic event on the island of Padre Teide to work side by side. Happens that on the blue and white bench sat Pepe Mel, the current UD coach, whose lineup that day featured a more than emerging right-back from Gran Canaria named Ángel López, canterano de pro, the today Mel’s own second coach in Las Palmas. And, what things, one of the people who most insisted on him to raise a certain Pedri González to the first yellow team. We see the rest of the story every weekend in the boots of the chicharrero kid.

Fresh in the memory, like embers of a wisp, or even an unforgettable sequence, the images of that game remain in Ángel’s memory. “There was a lot of euphoria with us and for that stands full of yellow with our fans who cheered and felt so identified with the players,” he recalls in AS. At least in his career as a Las Palmas player, few joys greater than that: “I very much remember that joy of all our fans who traveled to Tenerife. Despite the fact that so many years have passed, everyone will remember it all their lives, as those of us who played that game remember him ”.

Now it’s your turn live the derby again from another perspective, perhaps more distressing, nothing to do with the freedom felt on the lawn. The voice of an experience speaks that must be transferred to his disciples: “Now, on the bench we suffer it more because you not only think about yourself but about all the players, how you can help them, that they come out motivated and that, in addition, the pressure of a derby does not take its toll on them.”

Family.

To have played in teams like Betis, Villarreal or Celta de Vigo It gave the footballer Angel the possibility of experiencing many local derbies. Impossible to choose one. “You always remember the derbies you have played: Galicians, Valencians, Sevillians … They all have something special, and there may be many opinions of which one is the best”, clarifies. However, the sentimental component decays its particular scale: “Only in the Canarian derbies were my family, my friends and my acquaintances in the stands, encouraging me to make that match history. This is precisely the 1-3 of 20 years ago ”.

The song says so. His words reflect it and it is emphasized by his memory. 20 years that are nothing, perhaps a world in the football universe. If he already won at Heliodoro as a player, Ángel yearns to do so now as the coach of the club of his life, which would mean completing his particular circle and an exciting trip to the past. This is how these memories of the Canarian derby are spent.