Stephan, the young man who characterizes Kurt Cobain in I am, returned to appear on the program to show his talent to the rhythm of “Breed”, one of the most representative themes of “Nirvana”. Unlike on previous occasions, this time the participant convinced the jury and managed to save himself from elimination.

“This is how you fight,” said an emotional Mauri Stern. After that, Ángel López outlined a big smile and highlighted that the participant managed to copy the essence of the original artist. “Well, man, how excellent, you are a monster (on stage), you are a beast at this. There are things you do vocally that transport me to what Kurt Cobain is. He would say, ‘I don’t care if they understand me or not, but I sang it,’ “he said.

Also, the interpreter of “A pure pain” He congratulated the competitor of I am because this time he did investigate what the lyrics of the song mean in order to make a better interpretation. “It is very important that you project that: the confusion, the conflict,” he said.

On the other hand, Katia Palma was also satisfied with the presentation of ‘Kurt Cobain’ and he said: “That is the attitude, you are finding the character, the route to be able to capture what he wanted to tell us.”

Mauri Stern to ‘Kurt Cobain’ from I Am: You’re Not My Favorite

Despite the compliments that the participant has received, Mauri Stern assured that the impersonator of Kurt Cobatin is not his favorite from I am season 30. The producer stressed this after listening to the young artist interpret “All apologies”.

“Yes I have affection for you, but don’t think that you are my favorite, it is very different. Do not be mistaken that I like your potential or the level of the artist that you can become. Don’t think you’re my favorite, ”he asserted.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.