Following Tony Succar’s farewell, the new Yo soy jury finally made their first appearance on the show and conquered with the impressive live performance of their biggest hit. Angel Lopez joined the cast of the competition and thanked for the opportunity.

The Puerto Rican musician and composer said he was very enthusiastic about his participation in the tuned space and asked viewers not to miss any details.

“I am so excited, for me it is a blessing to be here and a beautiful opportunity. First, for being in Peru and second, for being in I am. An impressive season is coming, you can’t miss it ”, said the singer during the first minutes of the show.

Similarly, he thanked Tony Succar for suggesting it as a replacement option: “Greetings to my brother Tony. Thanks for the recommendation and to the whole team of I am. We are prepared”.

“A pure pain” was the song that the new judge performed on the Latina stage and with which he opened a new broadcast of Great battles, great celebrities. Katia Palma, Maricarmen Marín and even Mauri Stern danced and enjoyed every second of the theme of Angel Lopez.

Mauri Stern welcomes Ángel López in Yo soy

Although he was saddened by the departure of Tony Succar From the judging panel, Mauri Stern warmly welcomed the new member and welcomed him with open arms during the last broadcast (March 20) of I am, great celebrities.

The Spanish singer used his social networks to show the first meeting he had with Angel Lopez, whom he greeted effusively on the set of Latina. “The boy is in the house. Welcome brother, ”he wrote on Instagram.

