On the second floor of the Museum of the City of New York a sign announces that one is about to dive into Byzantine Bembé, a show that tells the stories of the city’s Latino diaspora, with the mosaics, watercolors and drawings of Puerto Rican-born artist Manny Vega. But this exhibition might never have existed. No one would probably have taken it upon themselves to find Vega’s scattered works, let alone bring them to the Museum. It exists because Ángel exists. Monxo López, the “first permanent curator of color” since the Museum was founded 100 years ago.

“It is a shame that in 100 years I am the first, especially when the museum is located here, in El Barrio,” says Monxo, a 51-year-old Puerto Rican who came to New York with his wife in the spring of 1999 with the idea of ​​making money and going to Belgium, Beirut or Istanbul to continue his studies of politics and history of the Islamic world. That never happened. They were seduced by the city. Monxo began playing guitar with small rock or jazz groups. He worked for ten years as a cartographer. He earned a doctorate in political science and became an environmental activist in the South Bronx. He bought a house in Mott Haven. He had a daughter. He taught classes. But Monxo has, he says, a “restless head.” The time came when he got bored of academia.

“I didn’t have the space to do everything I wanted to do, which had to do with music, with cartography, with the activism I do,” he says. In 2019, when perhaps no one thought Monxo could become anything completely different, after playing enough music, researching, teaching courses, founding the South Bronx United organization with others, or installing solar panels in several community gardens, he was selected to work at the Museum as a Mellon Foundation Fellow. Last year he took up the position full-time.

Until now, the Museum “was like a secret that white people had kept just for themselves.” Monxo never thought he would be given the post. He confesses this while we talk in the Museum’s cafeteria, where people who greet him pass by all the time. They greet him in English, they greet him in Spanish, but Monxo always answers them in a Spanish that they understand or pretend they understand. Many things are happening at the Museum for the first time: never before have all the exhibition texts been bilingual, now the audience is less white and younger, the themes are intersectional and more focused on communities, not placing New York as “the last coca cola from the desert”.

—I think New York is the most fantastic place on earth. But I’ve also traveled enough to know that that’s a vice of mine and not necessarily objective.

At least four days a week, Monxo will be seen walking through the museum’s corridors. His job consists of reading, studying, researching, talking with experts, visiting artists’ studios, but above all, it is about making friends with people. “I do my job my way,” he says, and he is not just any curator, but a “curator of community stories.”

Ask. What does it mean to be a community story curator in New York?

Answer. I am still defending that position, it is a work in progress. But it is basically about two things: telling stories that feature the ethnic and racial communities that live and have historically lived in New York. Whenever possible, bringing in the contributions, the intersections of those communities. That is one of my priorities. When I do the exhibitions, I do not decide for myself the plot or the narrative, the themes or the sections. I always let myself be guided by the voices, ideas and concerns that those racial, ethnic or practice communities consider important in defining themselves.

P. In your case, which community do you belong to?

R. There are several. The most important community to which I feel I belong is the community of my environmentalist neighbors in the South Bronx, a community of ideological friendship, let’s say. Also important is the artistic and cultural community in which I move, which includes the Museum, but also the Clemente Cultural Center, where most of us are Latino, although there is everything. And third, I would define myself as Puerto Rican. But I think that one of the most fantastic and beautiful things about New York is that it is a place that forces us all to break with that and to redefine ourselves. Sometimes it breaks our identity. Because here one encounters the world, and the world is a wonderful place, with wonderful people from all sides, with stories from all sides, and that density, the closeness to which the city forces you, makes you embrace and welcome that disorder on an identity level.

P. What if New York makes us believe that the world is here, but it is just an illusion because the world is much more?

R. Obviously, the world is not here, but it is the place that I have seen and that I know where you will have the closest doors to the rest of the world. There are so many people, from so many places, life is lived at a fast pace, with the relative freedom that people have to be who they are, both on an individual and collective level. You can be in your community and go out. I love being among Puerto Ricans and I love going out of there too.

P. How does a Latin curator navigate through so many communities?

R. My grandmother used to say that you have two ears and one mouth, because you have to listen twice as much as you have to talk. So it’s listening to people, and listening means really caring about the stories they want to tell, the issues that people want to talk about, and forgetting a little bit about what you want. And when you have that attitude, the possibility of friendship arises. You’re not trying to impose your voice and narrative. It’s key that communities, and especially individuals, see that what you want to do is really make space for their stories, and what they want to say about themselves, to be the work that ends up in the gallery. The other thing is patience and time. My next exhibition, next year, is about the founding of New York 400 years ago by the Dutch, but seen from the perspective of the Lenape, the Indians who had lived in this area for more than 10,000 years. Those natives are still alive, they’re all over the United States. There is a belief that it is difficult to work with indigenous people, but in reality cultural institutions approach them to extract a story, there is no interest in listening to them or giving them a voice or opening up space for that voice to come out. I have been working with them for almost two years and I have become their friend. And it was difficult, they are very jealous of their history, of their voice, very particular about not having anyone speak for them. And that takes time.

P. How to bring the wealth of the community to the institution?

R. Through diversity. Even though we are not indigenous, the Lenape, when they found out that I and the other curator I am working with were Puerto Rican and from the Bronx, they opened the doors to us. That alone won us points. The fact that we are Puerto Rican, Latino, immediately gives confidence to that community. If there is no diversity behind a museum, if a museum does not reflect the diversity of the city, trust will not develop. That has been a problem that museums have historically had in the United States and here in New York.

P. You say that indigenous communities accept you for being Puerto Rican. And has it happened the other way around, communities that don’t look at you the same way for being Latino?

R. There are no communities like that, there are just people who are like that. I have never had the experience of not feeling welcome in a community or group, but I have felt that way from people. Especially people of a certain age, who I would have preferred to be treated better. There are people who have even questioned me if I am really a doctor, what the fuck? This is the whitest place I have ever worked in my entire life. I have always worked in very diverse environments. I have always been treated extraordinarily well at the Museum, but this is the first time I have noticed that I am in such a white environment.

P. So being the first permanent curator of color, how important can it be today and for a time that we do not yet know?

R. When I arrived here in 2019, the Museum was already in the process of addressing the problem of the lack of diversity, which is not only in terms of the employees and the staff, but in the stories that are told. Since I arrived, I have worked to buy works and collect works by artists of color, but not exclusively, but by people who would have a harder time collecting them, especially Latinos. In that sense, there is an impact. I work like an animal, and I know that I earned the position I have, I deserve it, but I am also here a little bit by luck, and a lot because of the anonymous work that a lot of people did before I arrived. It is somewhat dramatic, because you feel a responsibility towards communities and towards individuals that other colleagues of mine do not feel. I live in fear of disappointing my people, the Latinos, Puerto Ricans, Puerto Ricans from here in El Barrio, who know that with me at the Museum they have an ear within this institution, they feel very proud of my success, and that is why I am always very careful not to do anything that could embarrass those people.