This Monday, April 19, the singer Ángel López celebrates one more year of life. In connection with this, the artist shared his excitement for the special date with his followers on social networks.

True to his style, the jury of I am, great battles, great celebrities, published a video in which he shines with a big smile to the rhythm of the song “Jovanie Addicted”. “Wow! Thanks to my heavenly father, today I celebrate my 50 years. Health and well-being, peace and love, “wrote the interpreter of” A pure pain “on Instagram.

Music producer Tony Succar was the first to react to the Puerto Rican’s post. “Wow! Happy birthday brother ”, was the percussionist’s message.

“Happy return to the sun Angelito!”, “Happy birthday little brother! God protect you always and continue to fill you with success ”,“ Happy birthday Angel. All the good things in the world for you. Have a beautiful time ”,“ Happy birthday champion. Have a super brutal time today! Many blessings and successes for you to continue filling us with music ”, were some comments from netizens for the former member of the musical group Son by Four.

Ángel López awaits the return of Tony Succar as a jury of I am

Angel Lopez She has been serving as a jury for the program I am, great battles, great celebrities for several weeks, thanks to the invitation of Tony Succar, who had to leave the Latina space to fulfill other work commitments in Miami.

In conversation with La República, Ángel López assured that he expects the soon return of the music producer and indicated that he will remain as judge of the competition until June 2021.

“If God allows me, I will be here all this season until June. It is a great honor for me to be part of I am. I am grateful to the producer, to the entire Latina team and the recommendation of Tony Succar, who is my little brother of the soul and I am very grateful to him. I know that many of you need it, I hope that at the end of this season Tony can return ”, he commented.

Ángel López, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.