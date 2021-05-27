Angel Lopez became the center of attention by presenting a renewed image during the broadcast of Yo soy. The competition jury surprised their peers by arriving on set with a unique new hairstyle, for which they received praise and even jokes.

To create suspense, the Puerto Rican turned his back on the cameras and raised doubts among the cast members. “We have a new jury, who is that man?” Karen Schwarz said at the beginning of the competition.

At that moment, the interpreter of “A pure pain” turned around and revealed his renewed hairstyle. “I am releasing a new look. I want everyone to tell me if it looks good “ he said as he posed for those present and all the Latina viewers.

In addition to surprising the other members of the judging panel, Ángel López earned positive comments for his risky choice. “He’s gorgeous,” said Katia Palma.

For her part, the main host of Yo soy, nueva generation flattered the Puerto Rican singer and asked him to keep his current image: “I love it, stay that way always. You are still pretty, Angelito ”.

Mauri Stern received a visit from his son on the set of I am

The severe jury of Yo soy moved their followers by showing the tender visit of their youngest son to the program. Mauri Stern recorded the moments he spent with his heir on the set of Latina and how the little one accompanied him during his recording work.

“My partner, my Sebastian,” he wrote on his official Instagram account. However, this is not the first time that the Mexican receives his relatives on the set. Previously, her partner and her two children were featured in the competition.

