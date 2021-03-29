Ángel López saddened his Peruvian followers by announcing that he took a short vacation to see his family, from whom he has been estranged since he began his work as a jury of Yo soy, after the departure of his colleague and friend Tony Succar.

Through your official account Instagram, the famous interpreter of “A pure pain” published a selfie during his trip. “Thank you Diosito and on my way home even for a few days!” He wrote.

Through the comments section, fans of the 50-year-old singer expressed their concern about his departure from the country, fearing that he will withdraw from the tuned imitation contest. While other of his followers expressed words of affection for the Puerto Rican.

Ángel López will take a break from his work as a member of the Yo soy jury to visit his family. Photo: Ángel López Instagram

“Enjoy your family very much, we are waiting for you in Peru”, “In a few hours you will be with your beloved family, give them a hug from us”, “Come back to Lima soon!”, “Well deserved Angel, to enjoy the family “,” Do not delay, come back soon! “, Were some messages.

Since his arrival in Peru, Angel Lopez He was impressed with the talents that parade on the stage of the imitation reality show Yo soy, gran batlas, grandes celebrities, where he serves as a jury alongside Maricarmen Marín, Katia Palma and Mauri Stern.

One of the participants who most caught the attention of the Puerto Rican star was the salsa singer Amy Gutiérrez, as she confessed in an interview with El Popular. “I am a fan of Amy, her charisma and her talent. The truth is that I would like to later collaborate with her ”, he commented.

