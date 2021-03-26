The singer Angel Lopez He was on the jury in the recent broadcast of Yo soy, this Thursday, March 25. Imitators of the Menudo group took the stage to try their luck in reality.

After interpreting the song “Claridad”, the jury began the return of the presentation. The new member of season 30 interrupted his teammates to declare himself a loyal fan of the boyband.

Also, he said that when he was young he went to the casting to be part of the youth group. This anecdote surprised Maricarmen Marín, Mauri Stern and Katia Palma.

“I am a fan too. I went to the offices, believe it or not, to add and I spoke with Mr. Edgardo Díaz. They obviously told me no ”, Related the foreign jury.

“After many years the phenomenon of ‘A pure pain’ passes and I had the honor of meeting the man again. I said, ‘you know you told me no’. ‘What a fool’, he replied, “he continued. Angel Lopez.

Finally, he was excited to learn that Menudo’s music continues to influence many people to this day. “Knowing that there is a generation that listens to it gives me great joy,” said the artist.

Ángel López talks about his admission to I am

A few weeks ago, the Puerto Rican singer was presented as a jury for the program, replacing Tony Succar.

After his arrival the artist dedicated a few words. “I am so excited, for me it is a blessing to be here and a beautiful opportunity. First, for being in Peru and second, for being in I am. An impressive season is coming, you cannot miss it, “he said in a promotional spot.

