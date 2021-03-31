Angel Lopez, the prominent Puerto Rican singer who led Son by four to worldwide success with the romantic song “A puro dolor”, came to our country to become one of the judges of Yo soy, replacing Tony Succar.

The incorporation of this musician generated great surprise, since he gained great recognition thanks to that ballad in 2001. Now, as a qualifier, he tells La República all about his entry into Latina, his experience in the music industry, the stereotypes within this and more.

How has your experience been, so far, in Yo soy?

It has been a very nice experience, I feel good. It is a great honor to be part of the cast, of the jury, to be a participant of I am. Being in front of big presentations is like a show like no other. For a long time, within this pandemic, we have not had a platform where the public can physically enjoy. This is the closest thing to a good live performance, everything is very organic and transparent.

You recently revealed in Yo soy that you auditioned for Menudo, but you didn’t stay

I was just a child, but like many young people with musical talent, who did not want to be a Menudo? I auditioned at that time, I was quite defined because I had been singing since I was 5 years old, I had vocalization and dance experience. Unfortunately, as happens in this industry, the concept of the stereotype of maybe not having the physique that they wanted, because there is a large part of a product that has to be perfect in the sense that they consider marketable.

Many years later he joined the group of They are by fourWe hit a hit, and I had the honor of performing a Menudo song and sharing with all of them. They are my brothers, I love them very much and I feel that I am Menudo’s adopted son.

You talk about stereotypes, do you think it should be minimized or do you feel it is part of?

I think it is part of, there are many artists who are not necessarily the best voices, but they have a charisma and presence that is what draws attention. I always say that talent comes from all colors and the public has taste, but I believe that the industry has the tools to support these artists who may not physically encompass what they consider to be a marketable product, but they do have talent, and I believe that unfortunately I have fallen into that category where they categorized me as a one hit wonder after “A pure pain” and that’s what people think I do . However, you go to YouTube, you find other songs with many views, but that obviously have not reached the height that “A pure pain” had for the massive promotion. And not only (I perform) as a singer, songwriter or producer, recently as an actor because I was working on a play.

There are artists who do only one thing, but there is a team that does everything. I, however, have had to reinvent myself, rebuild and evolve in a way to stay relevant and consistent.

What memories do you have of the time of “A pure pain”?

It was a very important stage where my life changed completely. We suffered, we sacrificed a lot to achieve this great composition, and from there we traveled around the world and be recognized as an iconic voice. It was something that, no matter how much you dream of it, never compares with the intense color that is reality, but it carries a lot of responsibility and dedication. I have kept myself under an ethic and respect. Unfortunately nowadays, the more controversial an artist is, the more popular it is. , and sometimes it’s a bit unfair that doing things right is no longer in fashion. I think that, within the artistic concept, we are ambassadors and representatives, the youth take us as an example and a model, and it is important to let them know that there is a very difficult reality and not everyone has a benefit from hitting a theme and from one moment to another being in private planes, with a lot of “blinbineo” and having money, that is not the case. That entails a sacrifice, a lot of time, a work team. Many of those artists who believe they have made themselves, but there is a team behind.

Ángel López, latest news:

